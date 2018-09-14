Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Capitol graffiti

 RUTH BROWN, Idaho Statesman

BOISE — The Idaho Liberty Bell, sitting in front of the Capitol, was found vandalized with permanent marker on Monday, along with about a dozen other locations in and outside the Capitol building, according to the Department of Administration.

Department of Administration program specialist Diane Blume said the graffiti was mostly illegible, and staff was working to remove it. Because the bell is on state property, it is within the Idaho State Police’s jurisdiction. Blume said marker was also found on some marble inside of the building, but that wiped off easily.

A reporter for the Idaho Statesman went to the Capitol on Thursday morning, and most of the graffiti was cleared. Words written on the bell included “promaleism.” Other words on the Capitol steps included “no heaven ever” and “zombies.”

Andy Diffenbaugh, building superintendent, told the Statesman that most of the graffiti is removable, but the bell was challenging because they didn’t want to damage the metal.

ISP spokesman Tim Marsano said Thursday that ISP is aware of the graffiti and is looking into who might be responsible. There is not an investigation report at this point about the bell, but troopers are actively handling leads, Marsano said.

Capitol graffiti

This photo of the Liberty Bell outside the Idaho Capitol captures graffiti left behind on Monday. A vandal wrote words including “Independent” and “Promaleism” on the bell. Some words were illegible.

 COURTESY MIKE ROGERS

