HAILEY — Two Blaine County men were arrested Thursday on drug trafficking charges.
Raul Amado-Duarte, 27, and Marco Antonio Palencia-Gomez, 39, both of Bellevue, were arrested after an investigation by the Blaine County Sheriff's Narcotics Enforcement Team, according to a statement.
Both are charged with felony counts of trafficking in methamphetamine. Palencia-Gomez faces an additional charge of delivery of methamphetamine.
The men were arraigned on Friday in Blaine County. Amado-Duarte remains in custody on $100,000 bond. Palencia-Gomez was released on a $75,000 bond.
