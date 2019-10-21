{{featured_button_text}}

HAILEY — Two Blaine County men were arrested Thursday on drug trafficking charges.

Raul Amado-Duarte, 27, and Marco Antonio Palencia-Gomez, 39, both of Bellevue, were arrested after an investigation by the Blaine County Sheriff's Narcotics Enforcement Team, according to a statement.

Both are charged with felony counts of trafficking in methamphetamine. Palencia-Gomez faces an additional charge of delivery of methamphetamine.

The men were arraigned on Friday in Blaine County. Amado-Duarte remains in custody on $100,000 bond. Palencia-Gomez was released on a $75,000 bond.

