BELLEVUE — A Bellevue man is accused of leaving the scene of a rollover crash that seriously injured two people last month.
Calub Carl Castle, 23, was arrested Tuesday in connection to an Aug. 8 crash on Gannett Road in Bellevue. He has been charged with leaving the scene of an injury accident, a felony, and reckless driving, a misdemeanor.
Castle and the truck were driving side by side, going “well above the posted speed limit,” when Castle drove into the wrong lane to block the truck from passing him, the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Wednesday.
The truck went off the road and rolled over several times before landing upside down, the sheriff’s office said. Both the driver of the truck, 19-year-old James Everitt Thomas of Hailey, and a passenger, 30-year-old Tanner Blaine Cheney of Wendell, were ejected and suffered serious injuries.
Castle drove off without reporting the crash and got out of his truck about two miles from the scene, the sheriff’s office said.
He was on felony probation at the time of the crash. Bond for the crash-related charges has been set at $100,000, but Castle is being held without bond for violating his probation.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 27.
