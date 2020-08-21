Bellevue man charged with importation and distribution of fentanyl

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BELLEVUE — A Bellevue man has been charged with importing and distributing fentanyl.

Dakota James Hoffman, 28, was indicted July 14 by a Boise federal grand jury.

The indictment says that on March 15, Hoffman imported fentanyl into the United States and distributed it in Idaho.

Hoffman was arrested on Aug. 14, in the Northern District of California. He initially appeared there and was ordered to appear on Sept. 3, in the District of Idaho where he will be formally arraigned on the indictment and a trial date will be set.

Further proceedings will take place before U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill at the federal courthouse in Boise.

The charges of importing fentanyl and distributing fentanyl are each punishable by up to 20 years in federal prison, a maximum fine of $1,000,000 and up to three years of supervised release.

This case was investigated by the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office and the Drug Enforcement Administration.

