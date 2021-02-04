Autopsy completed in investigation of Tammy Daybell's death

REXBURG — The Fremont County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday it had received an autopsy report for Tammy Daybell's body, more than a year after her remains were exhumed.

Sheriff Len Humphries said via a news release his office would not yet share details from the report, which is evidence in the investigation into Daybell's death.

Daybell died on Oct. 19, 2019, two weeks before her husband, Chad Daybell, married Lori Vallow. Her death was originally deemed to be of natural causes. Her remains were exhumed on Dec. 11, 2019, after an investigation was opened into the disappearance of J.J. Vallow and Tylee Ryan, Lori's two children. The children's bodies were found buried on Chad's property after months of searching.

Tammy's autopsy was performed by the Utah Office of the Medical Examiner, after initially being sent to Boise. The autopsy was complicated because her remains had been laid to rest for two months before Humphries decided to have them exhumed.

Tammy's father, Ron Douglas, said Tammy seemed healthy when he visited her two weeks before her death. Douglas said Chad had told him Tammy had gone to bed with a terrible cough and never woke up.