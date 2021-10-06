 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Attorneys argue over moving Daybell triple murder trial
0 comments
alert top story

Attorneys argue over moving Daybell triple murder trial

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Daybell hearing

The first day of Chad Daybell's change of venue hearing was held on Tuesday at the Fremont County Courthouse.

 Fremont County Courthouse photo

Chad Daybell’s attorney asked the Seventh District Court to move Daybell’s triple murder trial to Boise while the prosecution asked that it remain in Fremont County.

During the first day of the change of venue hearing, defense attorney John Prior and prosecutor Rob Wood presented to Judge Steven Boyce why the trial should or shouldn’t remain in Fremont County.

At times the exchanges between the two attorneys grew heated, and Boyce cautioned Wood and Prior to refrain from personal attacks.

Both sides admitted that there has been a tremendous amount of pretrial publicity that could impact a jury.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“I have been doing this a little north of 25 years. I’ve never seen a case (that’s) brought on so much attention,” Prior said.

Prior noted numerous community vigils for the children, ribbons tied around trees throughout the community and a grocery store selling cupcakes with messages mentioning the case.

Wood noted that the state had argued against allowing cameras in the courtroom hearings, but said it was Prior and Daybell who had requested the cameras. There is no automatic right for cameras in courtrooms, Wood said.

“The state has made several attempts that cameras not be allowed. It does bear on the publicity. Mr. Prior and Mr. Daybell asked that it be showed. (They) asked that it be broadcast to whoever wants to see it in Fremont county or outside,” Wood said.

It is expected that Boyce will render his decision soon.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Jackpot marijuana shop to open Oct. 11

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: What's cooking in Magic Valley jails?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News