Attorneys argue over moving Daybell triple murder trial

Chad Daybell’s attorney asked the Seventh District Court to move Daybell’s triple murder trial to Boise while the prosecution asked that it remain in Fremont County.

During the first day of the change of venue hearing, defense attorney John Prior and prosecutor Rob Wood presented to Judge Steven Boyce why the trial should or shouldn’t remain in Fremont County.

At times the exchanges between the two attorneys grew heated, and Boyce cautioned Wood and Prior to refrain from personal attacks.

Both sides admitted that there has been a tremendous amount of pretrial publicity that could impact a jury.

“I have been doing this a little north of 25 years. I’ve never seen a case (that’s) brought on so much attention,” Prior said.

Prior noted numerous community vigils for the children, ribbons tied around trees throughout the community and a grocery store selling cupcakes with messages mentioning the case.

Wood noted that the state had argued against allowing cameras in the courtroom hearings, but said it was Prior and Daybell who had requested the cameras. There is no automatic right for cameras in courtrooms, Wood said.