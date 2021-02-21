Ask Policeman Dan: Can drivers be ticketed for noise?

Idaho code 49-937 reads: “Every motor vehicle shall at all times be equipped with a muffler in good working order and in constant operation to prevent excessive or unusual noise and annoying smoke, and no person shall use a muffler cut-out, bypass, or similar device upon a motor vehicle on a highway. When any motor vehicle was originally equipped with a noise suppressing system or when any motor vehicle is required by law or regulation of this state or the federal government to have a noise suppressing system, that system shall be maintained in good working order. No person shall disconnect any part of that system except temporarily in order to make repairs, replacements or adjustments, and no person shall modify or alter that system or its operation in any manner, except to conform to the manufacturer’s specifications. No person shall knowingly operate and no owner shall knowingly cause or permit to be operated any motor vehicle originally equipped or required by any law or regulation of the state or the federal government to be equipped with a noise suppressing system while any part of that system is disconnected or while that system or its operation is modified or altered in any manner, except to conform to the manufacturer’s specifications.”