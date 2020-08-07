Appeals court orders new trial for Idaho man convicted in Nevada Bundy ranch standoff

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BOISE — On the same day that the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals refused to revive the federal government’s criminal case against Nevada rancher Cliven Bundy, it vacated the conviction of co-defendant Todd Engel, an Idaho man serving 14 years in prison for his actions during the infamous 2014 standoff at Bundy’s ranch.

The 9th Circuit ruled Thursday afternoon that a district judge in Nevada improperly refused to allow Engel to represent himself during the trial, at which a standby counsel was appointed to assist in his defense. The court ordered a new trial.

Engel wasn’t defiant and didn’t engage in blatantly outrageous conduct, the court found, such as threatening the judge or any juror. All he did was ask a question prejudicial to the government, and he should have been allowed to continue representation of himself, Judge Jay S. Bybee wrote for a three-judge panel.

Engel was found guilty by a jury in April 2017 of obstruction of justice and interstate travel in aid of extortion, and he was sentenced in July 2018 to 14 years in federal prison stemming from the first of three trials in the Bunkerville, Nevada, case — a result of the armed standoff that occurred after federal agents tried to round up Bundy’s cattle near the family ranch.