An Idaho Appeals court rules judge abused court's discretion

POST FALLS (AP) — A 25-year-old Post Falls man who was sentenced to prison three years ago for having sex with a 14-year-old girl got a reprieve this week as a state appellate court ruled the sentencing decision may have been too hasty.

The Coeur d’Alene Press reports the Idaho Court of Appeals overturned a decision by First District Judge John Mitchell and sent the case back to district court in Kootenai County.

Brandon M. Thompson, who is in the Idaho State Correctional Institution Medical Unit in Boise, wasn’t scheduled for a parole hearing until 2025 after Mitchell sentenced him to two 10-year prison terms.

As part of a plea agreement, Thompson pleaded guilty in 2017 to two felony counts of injury to a child. Mitchell ordered the sentences to run back to back, instead of at the same time.

That means Thompson could have stayed behind bars until 2037, but Appeals Court judges said Mitchell abused the court’s discretion when he ordered Thompson to take — and pass — polygraph tests regarding the incident with the 14-year-old.