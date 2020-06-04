Amber Alert issued for missing boy from northern Idaho

RATHDRUM — Police in northern Idaho have issued a statewide Amber Alert for a missing boy.

Police say 6-year-old Leo Isador Hiibel-Cloutier was abducted from Rathdrum in Kootenai County, which is near Spokane, Washington. He was last seen at 8 a.m. Sunday at Super One Foods in Rathdrum.

Leo is white with black hair and brown eyes and is believed to be wearing black corduroy pants, a white T-shirt, black tennis shoes and a camouflage hooded jacket. He is 4-feet tall and weighs 70 pounds.

He is likely with Mimi Charmayne Hiibel, his non-custodial mother, who is 35-years-old with brown hair and blue eyes. She has a "J" tattoo on the back of her left hand near her thumb.

Police believe they may be going to Oklahoma or Nevada and might have a 16-year-old boy with them.

Police initially said they may be in a white four-door 1988 Honda Accord with Idaho license plate K670043, but later said the car was found and the boy was still missing.

Anyone with information should call 911 or Rathdrum Police at 208-687-0711.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 5 Angry 2