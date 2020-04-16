Amber Alert issued for girl believed to be abducted in Rupert

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.948.6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RUPERT — An Amber Alert has been issued for the entire state after a 14-year-old girl was abducted Thursday in Rupert, police said.

Officials believe two men took the girl at about 7:45 a.m. and may be going toward Santa Rosa, California.

Nayeli Miciela Ford is an American Indian or Alaskan Native girl who is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 175 pounds, the alert says. She has Brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a hot pink tank top with ruffles, denim shorts and white and black Addidas shoes.

The men believed to be with her are C Villanueva Galarza, a white 35-year-old man who is 5 feet 7 inches tall and 145 pounds with black hair and brown eyes, and Sergio J Anaya Alcantar a hispanic 18-year-old man who is 6 feet 6 inches tall and 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

They may be in a gray 2011 Chevrolet Malibu four door sedan with Idaho plates 2M77260.

If you have information about this incident call Minidoka Sheriff's Office at 2084342320.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 7