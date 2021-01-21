Amber Alert issued for 1-year-old boy with Twin Falls and Jerome connections

BOISE — An Amber Alert has been issued for a 1-year-old boy who police say was abducted by his mother.

The Ada County Sheriff's Office said Marisol Garza, 39, abducted her son, Legend Garza-Cota on Jan. 19.

She is driving a silver four-door 2006 Nissan Altima with license plate 2C-VC722.

She has connections in Boise, Twin Falls and Jerome.

Police say the baby is in imminent danger.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 208-377-6790

Legend Nico Garza-Cota is 1½. He is white with brown hair and brown eyes.

Marisol Garza is white with black hair and brown eyes. She is 5'1" and about 130 pounds. She has a number of tattoos including on her face, left wrist, left arm, left leg, right arm and right leg.

