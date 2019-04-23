SPOKANE, Wash. — An Amber Alert has been issued for a 6-year-old boy after an estranged husband broke into a residence, stabbed his wife and took their child, police said.
Police said the husband is Justin P. Robertson, 42, who is 5 feet 9 inches tall, 205 pounds, and has green eyes and a goatee beard.
He was last seen wearing a green Adidas T-shirt and black Adidas shorts.
The child is Ethan O. Robertson, who weighs 30 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes, police said. He was last seen wearing blue pajamas and an orange Nike T-shirt.
The suspect has access to weapons, but it is unknown if he has any in his possession.
Anyone who sees the Robertsons or has other information is asked to call 911 or the Spokane County Sheriff's Office at 509-456-2233.
