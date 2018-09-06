Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Police SUV
Buy Now

Police vehicle

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

An Amber Alert issued statewide overnight was canceled early Thursday after a missing child was found safe and his mother was taken into police custody. 

The 11-year-old boy from Hayden, who is autistic and a ward of the state, was released to his mother for a visitation and then not returned.

The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office  believed the child may have been in danger and issued the alert at 3:55 a.m.

The alert was canceled at 4:30 a.m. after the child was found. 

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Amber Alerts can be issued by law enforcement when a child appears to have been abducted and may be in harm’s way. Alerts are sent to media outlets, posted on highway warning signs and can be sent to cellphones in a targeted area.

0
0
0
0
2

Tags

Load comments