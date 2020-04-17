Amber Alert canceled after missing Rupert teen found safe

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.948.6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RUPERT — An Amber Alert was canceled after a teen girl police said was abducted Thursday morning in Rupert was later found safe.

The Amber Alert said officials believe two men took the girl at about 7:45 a.m. and may have been going toward Santa Rosa, California.

An update from the City of Rupert said the alert was canceled and the girl was safe at 9:12 p.m. Thursday. No other information was released.

Nayeli Miciela Ford is an American Indian or Alaskan Native girl who is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 175 pounds, the alert says. She has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a hot pink tank top with ruffles, denim shorts and white and black Addidas shoes.

The men believed to be with her were C Villanueva Galarza, a white 35-year-old man who is 5 feet 7 inches tall and 145 pounds with black hair and brown eyes, and Sergio J Anaya Alcantar a hispanic 18-year-old man who is 6 feet 6 inches tall and 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0