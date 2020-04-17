Amber Alert canceled after missing Rupert teen found safe
breaking top story

RUPERT — An Amber Alert was canceled after a teen girl police said was abducted Thursday morning in Rupert was later found safe.

Nayeli Miciela Ford

Ford

The Amber Alert said officials believe two men took the girl at about 7:45 a.m. and may have been going toward Santa Rosa, California.

An update from the City of Rupert said the alert was canceled and the girl was safe at 9:12 p.m. Thursday. No other information was released.

C Villanueva Galarza

Galarza

Nayeli Miciela Ford is an American Indian or Alaskan Native girl who is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 175 pounds, the alert says. She has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a hot pink tank top with ruffles, denim shorts and white and black Addidas shoes.

Sergio J Anaya Alcantar

Alcantar

The men believed to be with her were C Villanueva Galarza, a white 35-year-old man who is 5 feet 7 inches tall and 145 pounds with black hair and brown eyes, and Sergio J Anaya Alcantar a hispanic 18-year-old man who is 6 feet 6 inches tall and 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

