Amber Alert canceled after missing Rupert teen found safe

RUPERT — An Amber Alert was canceled after a teen girl police said was abducted Thursday morning in Rupert was later found safe.
The Amber Alert said officials believe two men took the girl at about 7:45 a.m. and may have been going toward Santa Rosa, California.
An update from the City of Rupert said the alert was canceled and the girl was safe at 9:12 p.m. Thursday. No other information was released.
Nayeli Miciela Ford is an American Indian or Alaskan Native girl who is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 175 pounds, the alert says. She has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a hot pink tank top with ruffles, denim shorts and white and black Addidas shoes.
The men believed to be with her were C Villanueva Galarza, a white 35-year-old man who is 5 feet 7 inches tall and 145 pounds with black hair and brown eyes, and Sergio J Anaya Alcantar a hispanic 18-year-old man who is 6 feet 6 inches tall and 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
