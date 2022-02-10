AG appeals to Idaho Supreme Court over ruling that reduced sentence of convicted killer

BOISE — Following up on a pledge from Gov. Brad Little’s office to challenge a judge’s ruling last week that the governor lacks the authority to deny a clemency recommendation, the attorney general’s office on Wednesday appealed the decision to the Idaho Supreme Court.

The case centers on the question of whether the Idaho Constitution grants the governor final say on sentence reductions approved or denied by the Idaho Commission of Pardons and Parole.

Judge Jay Gaskill, of the state’s Second District Court, asserted in his Feb. 4 decision that the governor does not have that power, citing the language of the Idaho Constitution. The Nez Perce County judge ruled that Little acted illegally when he rejected the parole board’s recommendation in December to reduce convicted double-murderer Gerald Pizzuto’s death sentence to life in prison.

“The Idaho Constitution has never directed that one individual has the power to decide matters in any criminal matter, let alone a case with the ultimate penalty of death,” Gaskill wrote. “Had the founders or the people of the state of Idaho intended to vest the sole power of commutation of death sentences with the governor alone, (the constitution) could have been drafted with this specific language, just as was done in other states.”

The state’s argument, though, instead relies on a constitutional amendment in 1986 and its connection to Idaho statute, which lays out the governor’s role in the commutation process.

The law states that the parole board, which was first established in 1969, has “full and final authority” in all convictions, except in cases of treason or impeachment. In cases concerning life in prison or a death sentence, however, the law states that the decision of the parole board, of which the governor makes appointments, “shall only constitute a recommendation subject to approval or disapproval by the governor.”

That statute conflicts with the Idaho Constitution, Gaskill wrote, which has overriding say on the laws of the state. As a result, the governor has only the ability to temporarily postpone an execution, but nothing more, he concluded.

Gaskill’s ruling came in response to a legal challenge last month from Pizzuto’s attorneys with the nonprofit Federal Defender Services of Idaho. The state’s parole board issued its decision to grant Pizzuto, who is terminally ill with late-stage bladder cancer, the reduced sentence on Dec. 30. Little denied the board’s recommendation the same day.

