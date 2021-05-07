After viral TikTok and suspension, Idaho deputy marshal signs book deal, keeps his job

BELLEVUE — The deputy marshal in the small Idaho town of Bellevue whose TikTok videos done in uniform have been seen by millions has signed a book deal and is returning to work, according to a new video.

Nate Silvester posted a TikTok video on Wednesday saying he had been suspended “for a week” and was under contract to write a book about police officers that is set to be released in September.

“I signed a book deal yesterday, the working title of which is ‘Never Off Duty,’” Silvester said in the video. “The whole point of my TikTok account is to humanize the badge.” Silvester told KTVB-TV that his book deal is with Di Angelo Publications.

Silvester received outsize attention after posting a TikTok video on April 24 in which he pretends to talk to NBA superstar LeBron James on the phone while a stabbing occurs outside his police vehicle. The mocking video is an apparent reference to a tweet posted by James after police in Columbus, Ohio, shot and killed a 16-year-old named Ma’Khia Bryant on April 20, shortly before Derek Chauvin was found guilty of murdering George Floyd.

James later deleted the tweet, which included a photo of a Columbus police officer and read, “You’re next. #accountability.”