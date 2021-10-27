 Skip to main content
After Rupert man dies in mall shooting, family wants to bring him home to Mexico for funeral

Roberto Padilla Arguelles

Roberto Padilla Arguelles, killed in the shooting attack at Boise Towne Square mall on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

Roberto Padilla Arguelles, 49, was shopping for gifts for his family at the Boise Towne Square mall on Monday afternoon. He was planning to soon return home to Mexico to see his wife and children for the first time in months. Then he was shot. “The suspect...fired multiple rounds inside the building, striking the glass escalator and a second victim who succumbed to his injuries at the hospital,” the Boise Police Department said in a statement Tuesday.

Roberto Christmas

Roberto Padilla Arguelles is pictured with his wife and grandson.

Police said Jacob Bergquist, 27, of Boise, fired 18 rounds inside the mall before exiting. Two people, Padilla Arguelles and Jo Acker, 26, of Caldwell, died and two others were injured. Bergquist then exchanged gunfire with law enforcement on North Milwaukee Street, injuring a Boise police officer and a woman who was inside her vehicle. Bergquist died in the hospital on Tuesday, according to the Boise Police Department. Padilla Arguelles’ family, who live in Zacatecas, Mexico, have had a difficult time navigating the tragedy from so far away.

“I’m devastated,” his 26-year-old daughter Yanet Padilla told the Idaho Statesman in a message. “I felt that I died when my husband told me what happened. I feel sad, and I feel that my life (went) away with him. It’s so difficult when I see my mom crying for (her) husband.”

Padilla Arguelles had three children with wife María de Jesús Mora: Yanet, Rosalinda Padilla, 21, and Iván Padilla, 14. He also had a two-year-old grandson, Elian Gael, who Yanet called “the love of his life.” Yanet described her father as “a very kind, responsible and honest person.” According to his daughter, Padilla Arguelles was in a work program in which he would alternate working for three months in Rupert, Idaho as a truck driver and then spend three months back in Mexico. Before his death, Padilla Arguelles was planning to return home in two weeks.

The family has set up a GoFundMe to raise the money needed to bring Padilla Arguelles’ body home for a burial. “All of the costs will be to return our brother to his family in Mexico with a proper burial and funeral service,” his brother-in-law Ricardo Macias wrote on the page. “We greatly appreciate any type of help and hopes to be able to put our brother at rest.”

roberto and daughters

Roberto Padilla Arguelles is pictured with his daughters.

The City of Rupert posted a statement to its Facebook page on Tuesday: “Today, the City of Rupert received word that a member of our community, (Roberto) Padilla Arguelles, was killed during the Boise Mall shootings on Monday, October 25, 2021. The City of Rupert would like to offer our heart-felt condolences to the family of Mr. Arguelles in their time of grief. The City of Rupert offers its support to those investigating the Boise Mall shooting, our thanks to the first responders, and express our sympathy to all those who were affected by this senseless act of violence.”

Investigators are trying to figure out the motive behind a shooting at a Boise, Idaho, shopping mall that killed two people and injured four others Monday afternoon.One of the injured is a police officer who is now out of the hospital. The officer was injured in an exchange of gunfire with the suspect, who was detained and hospitalized in critical condition, police said.Boise Towne Square is the city's largest shopping mall. Many people tried to run for the exits when they realized what they heard was bullets being fired.After the shooting, several witnesses stood in the rain outside the entrance to Macys one of five large department stores at the mall waiting to be interviewed by police or to be told they could leave.About a quarter of a mile away, officers closed part of a road near a busy intersection so they could investigate a second crime scene related to the shooting incident. Officers at the second crime scene declined to answer questions.Boise Mayor Lauren McLean asked people and the news media to give the victims and their families privacy as they deal with the trauma of the shooting."Countless people found themselves in a situation they never would have or should have expected," McLean said, praising shopkeepers and others for reacting "so quickly to take care of folks that were there. You showed in a tough and chaotic moment how much you care and what youre willing to do to support and care for strangers."Additional reporting by The Associated Press.
