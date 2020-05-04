After 38 years, suspect identified in 9-year-old Idaho girl’s killing. He’s already in prison

David Dalrymple was living in Nampa at the time of the girl’s death, and he lived along the route where the girl walked to school, according to the probable cause affidavit.

On Feb. 24, Dalrymple was interviewed at the Idaho prison, and when a detective told him he was inquiring about a 1982 abduction, Dalrymple almost immediately said that he was not living in Nampa and that he was in the military at the time, according to the affidavit. Police had already verified that Dalrymple was discharged from the military in January 1981.

When police confronted him about being convicted of two DUIs in 1981 in Idaho, he reportedly said he was living in McCall with his parents and didn’t move to Nampa until 1983.

“When asked if he knew anything about the case, he said he was aware that Charles Fain had been on death row and had been exonerated because of DNA evidence,” according to the probable cause affidavit. “He was asked to give consent for buccal (cheek) swab and refused, telling me to get warrant.”

Police obtained a warrant and attempted to execute it on March 12. The affidavit states that “Dalrymple refused to comply and a subsequent use of force detention order was obtained.”