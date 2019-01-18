TWIN FALLS — An Ada County prosecutor will be Twin Falls County's next magistrate judge.
Benjamin Harmer was chosen by the Magistrates Commission to replace Judge Roger Harris, who was elected to a district judge seat in November. Harmer was one of four candidates interviewed Friday.
Harmer, who currently works as an Ada County Deputy prosecuting attorney, has been practicing law since 2003, according to the Fifth Judicial District. He previously served as a deputy prosecutor in Bannock County.
Harmer received his bachelor's degree from Brigham Young University and his law degree from Southern Methodist University.
"Mr. Harmer will serve Twin Falls County with dignity, courage, and integrity," the Fifth Judicial District said in a statement.
Harmer will enter an 18-month probation period once he is appointed; after that, he will stand for a retention election to determine whether he will serve a full four-year term.
He as one of 10 applicants for the position. The others were Samuel Beus of Twin Falls, Theodore Booth of Kimberly, Rosemary Emory of Twin Falls, Michael Felton of Twin Falls, David Hamilton of Twin Falls, Daniel Luker of Boise, Tyler Rands of Twin Falls, Lisa Schoettger of Twin Falls and Dennis Voorhees of Twin Falls.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.