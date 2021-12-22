Ada County man charged with two felonies in death of 10-day-old daughter

BOISE — An Ada County man has been arrested in connection with the death of his 10-day-old daughter, according to the Ada County Sheriff’s Office.

Kody Durfee, 32, told investigators that he was drinking alcohol on Dec. 15 — in violation of his terms of parole — when he put his daughter on his chest and fell asleep, according to a blog post from the Sheriff’s Office.

Later that evening, a family member arrived at his residence in the Desert Avenue and Cole Road neighborhood, southwest of the Boise Airport, and found that the baby was “wedged between (the man) and the couch and was unresponsive,” according to the blog post.

Family members began administering CPR and called 911, the post said. Paramedics took the infant to a hospital, where she was declared dead.

In 2015, Durfee was found guilty of driving under the influence for the second time in 15 years, and sentenced to 18 months in prison and an 8 1/2-year indeterminate sentence, according to court records. As a condition of his parole agreement, he is not allowed to consume alcohol, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Durfee was interviewed and arrested on Dec. 15 on the parole violation and was booked into the Ada County Jail. After an investigation, the Ada County Prosecutor’s Office issued an arrest warrant Wednesday on suspicion of felony injury to child and a felony enhancement for infliction of great bodily injury on Wednesday. He was served with the warrant at the jail, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The two charges are punishable by up to 30 years in prison.

Durfee is being held without bail at the jail on a hold from the Idaho Department of Corrections; he has a court appearance on Thursday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0