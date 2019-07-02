{{featured_button_text}}

BUHL — Police are searching for two suspects in a theft.

The Buhl Police Department posted photos of a man and a woman taken June 30 by security cameras at the Ace Hardware. The pair is wanted for a theft from the store.

Those with information are encouraged to contact either Detective Hanners or Sgt. Hawkins at 208-543-4200, or SIRCOMM dispatch at 208-735-1911.

