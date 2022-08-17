Accidental 911 calls commonplace in MV

JEROME — Last year, some 7,800 calls into the Southern Idaho Regional Communications emergency center were classified as 911 hang-ups — an average of 21 a day.

More often than not, the calls are accidental, perhaps “pocket dials” or triggered when children were playing with phones. In one humorous case in California, a monkey at a zoo dialed 911.

It happened to Cassi Sotelo, of Twin Falls several years ago when her 2-year-old daughter was playing with her phone and dialed 911.

“I had no idea my daughter had called,” Sotelo said, “but after I checked my phone and saw the call I was embarrassed.” A law enforcement officer was dispatched to check on Sotelo, who was living in Blaine County at the time, to make sure everything was all right.

“The police officer that came out was very nice, especially to my child,” Sotelo said.

Angel Hunsaker, deputy director of SIRCOMM, and Tami Lauda, manager of the Twin Falls Communication Center, understand how the calls can happen, as many cell phones now have “SOS” emergency features that make it easier to accidentally dial 911. But one thing they stress: Don’t hang up on dispatchers. Although some people might be embarrassed, dispatchers need to know whether it is an emergency situation.

“I think people just get nervous,” Lauda said, explaining the main reason for most of the hang-ups. Sometimes people hang up again after dispatchers call them back or won’t answer the phone. But when callers don’t respond to dispatchers, it can be extra-time consuming and draw dispatchers and first responders from real emergencies. Lauda estimated that the Twin Falls center receives 8 to 15 hang-ups per day.

When someone hangs up and then won’t answer calls from dispatch, law enforcement officers are usually dispatched to the scene as determined by GPS.

“Sometimes it is spot on,” Hunsaker said. “We do our due diligence” in trying to locate the person who made the call and determine whether the situation is an emergency.

“The thing to remember is to stay on the phone with the dispatcher,” Hunsaker said. “Tell them it was an accident and answer the dispatcher’s questions.”

Such information includes the individual’s location and other information about the situation. One key question dispatchers ask in determining whether to send law officers: Can they speak freely, Lauda said.

“Dispatchers aren’t going to be angry,” she said. “They just want to know if you need help.”

Law officers will sometimes respond to the location.

“If there is something that seems suspicious, dispatchers can send an officer to check,” Lauda said. “Dispatchers take a lot of phone calls and get very good at reading the situation.”

While Hunsaker said the number of hang-ups at SIRCOMM hasn’t generally hampered emergency efforts, the situation reportedly plagues dispatch centers in some parts of the country.

In 2010, New York City dispatchers received 4 million calls that were apparently accidental — a third of all the calls taken at the center for the year, according to a 2012 report. The number of calls reportedly bogged down communications when dispatchers were busy dealing with real emergencies.

And it’s impossible to know right away whether a 911 hang-up call is an emergency.

“We take all our calls seriously,” Hunsaker said.

Besides advising residents to cooperate with dispatchers, Hunsaker asks them to be “conscious” of their phones.

On some iPhones, hitting side buttons a number of times will trigger a call to emergency dispatchers. Officials say these quick-dial features could be valuable in times of a serious car crash or accident. But they also make accidental calls more likely.

“Apple has made the number of pocket dials go up dramatically,” Lauda said. She said iPhone owners can adjust their phone settings to make accidental calls to 911 less likely.