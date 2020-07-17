Abandoned casino voucher leads to grand larceny charge for Twin Falls man

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ELKO – Finding money at an unoccupied slot machine may sound like a stroke of luck, but it really isn’t.

A Twin Falls man was booked into Elko County Jail this week after police said he cashed in a voucher that a woman left at a slot machine in West Wendover.

Larry Lashchuk, 25, of Twin Falls, was arrested on a warrant for grand larceny in the May 2019 incident.

A woman told West Wendover police that she had been playing a slot machine at the Montego Bay Casino and won more than $800. She took her player’s card out of the machine but forgot to collect the money voucher. When she returned to the machine it was gone.

Lashchuk was identified from casino surveillance as the man who cashed the voucher.

He was also booked on a charge of failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Jail records show that Lashchuk was arrested in December 2018 at Cactus Pete’s Casino in Jackpot on felony drug charges.

His bail on the current charges was listed at $20,000.

