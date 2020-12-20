A year after the public learned about J.J. and Tylee, a nation remains riveted

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

From the start, several family members had claimed Lori was in a cult. To this day, there are no clear answers as to whether the couple was involved in what could be considered a cult. Friends, relatives and legal documents indicate Lori believed she was a god sent to carry out the work of the 144,000 at Christ’s second coming. Posts from a website called Another Voice of Warning revealed Chad saw himself as a prophet whose dreams told him the world would soon be ending. Both Chad and Lori claimed to communicate with the dead and move through time. Multiple witnesses have attested Lori said her children’s souls had become possessed by zombies.

After the couple fled Rexburg in late November 2019, law enforcement revealed they had located Chad and Lori, but not the children, on the Hawaiian island of Kauai on Jan. 25. Law enforcement served Lori with a court order obtained by the Madison County Prosecutor's Office that required her to "physically produce Tylee and J.J. to the Idaho Department of Welfare in Rexburg, Idaho, or to the Rexburg Police within five days of being served with the order." She was arrested on Feb. 20 for failing to do so and extradited to Rexburg weeks later.

A break in the case