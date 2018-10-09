TWIN FALLS — A Twin Falls man accused of swinging knives at a woman and child on the street told police he was actually using a knife to cut a taco, according to court documents.
Robert Luis Silva, 63, was arraigned Tuesday on one count of aggravated assault and jailed on a $100,000 bond.
The woman said Silva approached her and her 7-year-old niece as they were walking out of her driveway Sunday afternoon, according to a police affidavit.
Silva was holding a knife in each hand and appeared to be "agitated," the woman told police.
He "began moving the knives in a manner that made her fearful for her life," according to the affidavit, and appeared to be pulling the knives against sandpaper as he approached the woman and child.
The woman told police that Silva began asking her where a man named Beto was as he pointed the knives around her. The woman said she put her hands up, told Silva she did not know anyone named Beto and was backed away from Silva to go back inside her house.
The woman did not know Silva's name, but told police she saw him go into a house nearby, according to the affidavit.
When questioned by police, Silva said he went to the woman's address to look for a friend and spoke with the woman outside, but denied pointing any knives at her, according to the affidavit.
Police said Silva admitted to holding a knife in each hand when he walked to the woman's house but said he had a taco in his left hand and was using a knife to cut it.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 19.
