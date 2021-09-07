A second Idahoan has pleaded guilty to U.S. Capitol riot charges

NAMPA — An Idaho man charged with assaulting police during the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot in Washington, D.C., has pleaded guilty.

During a hearing Tuesday morning in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, Duke Edward Wilson, 67, pleaded guilty to a single count of assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers or employees; and to a count of obstruction of an official proceeding. Wilson, a Nampa resident, originally faced several felonies.

According to the plea agreement signed by Wilson and entered into court record Tuesday, Wilson must be interviewed by law enforcement regarding his account of Jan. 6. Wilson must also let investigators review his social media accounts and posts from around that time, and he must pay $2,000 in restitution to the Department of Treasury.

Wilson’s plea agreement indicates that he left his Nampa home on Jan. 3 or 4 to attend the so-called “Stop the Steal” rally in D.C. According to his charging documents and corresponding pleas, Wilson admitted to hitting at least one U.S. Capitol officer with his fist, as well as hitting at least one officer with a pole.