A rapist sheriff, a thieving ex-cop: 44 Idaho police disciplined for misconduct in 2020

One was a sheriff who raped a minor. Another was an officer who stole money from clients of his property-management business. These are among the former law enforcement officials who were stripped of their certifications last year.

In 2020, 44 Idaho police officers had their law enforcement certifications revoked because of misconduct, according to records provided to the Idaho Statesman by Idaho Peace Officer Standards and Training.

The total number of Idaho POST decertifications in 2020 is up from the previous year, as 39 officers were stripped of their credentials in 2019, according to previous Idaho Statesman reporting. As of March, POST has decertified two officers in 2021.

Since 2002, 486 Idaho police officers have been decertified. When an officer is decertified by the POST council, the officer is ineligible for certification for at least 10 years, according to POST’s rules.

POST Division Administrator Brad Johnson told the Statesman in an email that the uptick from 2019 to 2020 could be due to different reasons, but he doesn’t think more officers are breaking the rules.

“While we can’t definitively account for the increase, I do not believe it is a result of an increase in officer misconduct,” Johnson said.