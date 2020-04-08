'A possible death sentence': Advocates call for changes to prevent COVID-19 outbreak in jails

Things are a lot quieter in Gooding County where the public is blocked from entry at its courthouse and potential inmates are also being screened prior to being admitted to the jail. Calls to police are on the decline and the Gooding County Sheriff’s Office is changing its policing to stop the virus from entering the jail by citing and releasing as often as it can and issuing summons and warrants for a later date.

“I hate to say it, but unless you’re an absolute threat to society you’re not going to go to jail,” Gooding County Sheriff Shaun Gough said. “That’s a bad way to do business, but we can’t afford it right now.”

Most jails around the state are citing and releasing for misdemeanors, assessing the risks of releasing people arrested for felonies and are screening for illness before letting anyone in, the Idaho Sheriff’s Association said. There is no universal plan for the state’s jails for handling the pandemic.

“Every sheriff has to make his own decisions for what he’s going to do in his jail,” Bingham County Sheriff Craig Rowland said on behalf of the Idaho Sheriff’s Association.