BOISE — Timmy Earl Kinner Jr. failed to publish notice of his plan to change his name in the newspaper for four weeks and didn’t arrange to appear at court hearing on the matter Tuesday afternoon, so a judge dismissed his petition.
Kinner is accused of stabbing nine people at a northwest Boise apartment complex last June, including Ruya Kadir, a 3-year-old who died a few days later.
Kinner was granted a hearing for his proposed name change at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday before he was found unfit to stand trial on first-degree murder and other charges. He’s currently being held at secure mental health facility at the state prison.
Judge Lynnette McHenry said Kinner was responsible for arranging transport to court for the hearing. She dismissed Kinner’s petition without prejudice, which means that he could refile.
Attorney Fred Shoemaker, who is representing the parents of Kadir, attended the hearing. Kadir’s parents filed an objection to Kinner’s attempt to change his name.
