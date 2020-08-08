A census worker was blocked from leaving an Idaho home. Now, her family wants charges

Deputies with the Canyon County Sheriff’s Office later arrived and interviewed Boutte and her daughter — who are both Hispanic. Deputies also talked to the other woman and a second woman who also pulled onto the gravel road — both appeared to be white. While talking with law enforcement — which she recorded on her phone and posted to social media — Boutte was told that the gravel road was a private driveway and that the other two people believed Boutte and her daughter were trespassing.

Joe Decker, spokesman for Canyon County, said Tuesday that more than one call was made to law enforcement during the incident. He said local law enforcement has been called to the home previously after reports were made of potential burglaries and suspicious vehicles in the area.

Maria Boutte — a reading tutor and Nampa resident — said she felt she was being treated as a criminal after calling law enforcement for help. She claimed that while the deputies treated her unprofessionally, they were acting more casual with the two white women, and even appeared to be laughing while talking with them. The whole ordeal lasted around 45 minutes before the two other cars left and deputies said the Bouttes were free to go.

“We called the police to feel protected,” she said. “I felt victimized through this whole thing.”