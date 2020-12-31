9 Canada geese left to rot in Minidoka County

ACEQUIA — The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is investigating after nine fully-intact Canada geese were found along the Snake River in Minidoka County.

Officers received a report about the geese Tuesday. When they arrived they found all the geese intact with no meat taken, the department said in a statement.

According to Senior Conservation Officer Aaron Andruska, the geese were likely dumped along the Snake River either Monday evening or early Tuesday.

“Taking game animals for the thrill of the kill, only to waste them is completely unacceptable behavior,” Andruska said in the statement. "Poaching of any kind only takes these resources away from Idahoans who legally hunt and fish in Idaho.”

The geese were found off of 200 North on the north bank of the Snake River in Minidoka County, west of Minidoka Dam at the old Jackson bridge location.

Anyone with information about the poaching is asked to report it to Fish and Game officials. Confidential reporting can be done several ways and can result in a reward for information leading to the conviction of the individual or individuals involved in this case.