6,000 fentanyl pills and $100,000 seized in south-central Idaho

'I am awesome': How a millennial built a fentanyl empire

This photo provided by the U.S. Attorneys Office for Utah and introduced as evidence at the Aaron Shamo trial shows fentanyl-laced fake oxycodone pills collected during the investigation.

 U.S. Attorneys Office for Utah via AP

TWIN FALLS — More than 6,000 fentanyl pills were seized during a drug bust in south-central Idaho on Tuesday. 

Through a multi-agency investigation, six people were taken into custody and face state and federal drug charges, Idaho State Police said. 

Law enforcement also recovered more than $100,000 in cash.

The investigation focused on multiple places including locations in Twin Falls, ISP said. 

The Drug Enforcement Administration, ISP, Twin Falls County and the Mini Cassia Task Force were all involved in the investigation, focusing on fentanyl trafficking. 

