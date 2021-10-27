6,000 fentanyl pills and $100,000 seized in south-central Idaho

TWIN FALLS — More than 6,000 fentanyl pills were seized during a drug bust in south-central Idaho on Tuesday.

Through a multi-agency investigation, six people were taken into custody and face state and federal drug charges, Idaho State Police said.

Law enforcement also recovered more than $100,000 in cash.

The investigation focused on multiple places including locations in Twin Falls, ISP said.

The Drug Enforcement Administration, ISP, Twin Falls County and the Mini Cassia Task Force were all involved in the investigation, focusing on fentanyl trafficking.

