3 seek Republican nod for Twin Falls County sheriff

Since moving from Greeley to Ketchum, then Shoshone and Twin Falls, Pankey has maintained his innocence. His experience with law enforcement during the ongoing investigation of the case led him to a strong position against the jailing of innocent people.

“Law enforcement’s ‘good-cop, bad-cop’ method has resulted in many false confessions,” he said.

Pankey “will stop making criminals out of law-abiding citizens and he will jail the actual criminals,” an online campaign advertisement says, adding that he has “traditional core values with a biblical and constitutional perspective.

“Like George Washington, I will do my best to spend the first and last waking hour of everyday humbly on my knees Seeking God’s Direction, Protection, and Blessing on Twin Falls County, Idaho,” Pankey says in his campaign literature.

“You need to know, there’ll be no hankey with Pankey,” he once told an audience during his first run for Lincoln County sheriff.

‘Honesty. Dedication. Courage.’

Maritt, 46, grew up on a small farm outside of Filer and spent more than 20 years with the Elko County, Nevada, Sheriff’s Office. He retired in September 2017 and moved his family back to his hometown.