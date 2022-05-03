 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 people rescued from Burley house fire

House fire

A home at 1559 Elba Ave. in Burley was surrounded by police tape Tuesday after a fire Monday night trapped four people inside. The cause of the blaze has not yet been determined.

 Laurie Welch

BURLEY — A house with four people inside caught on fire Monday night in the southeast area of town.

According to a Facebook post by the Burley Fire Department, the crew was sent at 11:20 p.m. to 1559 Elba Ave. for a house on fire.

As the first engine headed to the scene, the crew was told the occupants were trapped inside the home, the post said.

When the engine and Fire Chief Shannon Tolman arrived, the crew confirmed four people had been inside, but one had gotten out. Two remained trapped upstairs and one was trapped in the basement.

Firefighters quickly pulled two occupants from upstairs; one was rescued through a window and one through a back door. Both were taken to the hospital.

Nine firefighters pull the man from the basement of the house.

Two of the three trapped occupants were flown to a hospital in Utah and their conditions are unknown.

There were no other injuries.

Firefighters remained at the home until 2:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The Heyburn Fire Department aided with two engines and six firefighters. The Burley department had three engines and 13 firefighters at the home. The Cassia County Sheriff’s Department and Cassia County Medic 1 and 2 also responded.

The cause of the fire is unknown and is being investigated by the Idaho State Fire Marshal.

