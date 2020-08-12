3 men charged with setting fire to jail while attempting to make tattoo ink

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

TWIN FALLS — Three men are charged with third-degree arson and injury to a jail, both felonies, after jail guards say they found the men burning a book in a cell.

Joseph Baxter, Alan Bryan Fife Jr. and Christopher Ray Montgomery were all arraigned on the charges Tuesday in Twin Falls County Court.

According to a police affidavit, a jail guard was doing security rounds at about 5 p.m. July 2 when he smelled smoke. The deputy said he followed the scent to a cell and found it was coming from the 600 block. Inmates were evacuated from the area, and deputies found an envelope folded in a way that would allow a book to be placed on top of it. Smoke was coming out of the top and bottom of the envelope, the deputy said.

At one point, Fife asked deputies "All this for tattoo ink?" He explained to deputies that he was planning on scraping the residue of the smoke from the bottom of the book to use as ink, the affidavit said. Deputies believe Fife used a wire on a TV to set the fire.

Police said Montgomery held a blanket up to block the view of Fife working on the TV while Baxter encouraged other inmates to shower to mask the smell of the smoke.

Jail deputies said they also collected an improvised candle made with hair gel from the cell.