3 men charged with setting fire to jail while attempting to make tattoo ink
Jail

Doors leading to numerous cell blocks line the hallway July 13 at the Twin Falls County Jail in Twin Falls.

 PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS

TWIN FALLS — Three men are charged with third-degree arson and injury to a jail, both felonies, after jail guards say they found the men burning a book in a cell.

Joseph Baxter, Alan Bryan Fife Jr. and Christopher Ray Montgomery were all arraigned on the charges Tuesday in Twin Falls County Court.

According to a police affidavit, a jail guard was doing security rounds at about 5 p.m. July 2 when he smelled smoke. The deputy said he followed the scent to a cell and found it was coming from the 600 block. Inmates were evacuated from the area, and deputies found an envelope folded in a way that would allow a book to be placed on top of it. Smoke was coming out of the top and bottom of the envelope, the deputy said.

At one point, Fife asked deputies "All this for tattoo ink?" He explained to deputies that he was planning on scraping the residue of the smoke from the bottom of the book to use as ink, the affidavit said. Deputies believe Fife used a wire on a TV to set the fire.

Police said Montgomery held a blanket up to block the view of Fife working on the TV while Baxter encouraged other inmates to shower to mask the smell of the smoke.

Jail deputies said they also collected an improvised candle made with hair gel from the cell.

Bond for all three men was set at $100,000 and a preliminary hearing for each is set for Aug. 21.

