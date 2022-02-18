3 Magic Valley men sentenced on federal drug charges

BOISE — Three men were sentenced to federal prison this week for their participation in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and heroin in the Magic Valley.
According to court records, James Tyler Ferguson, 30, of Jerome, Jedediah Levi Dahl, 41, of Twin Falls, and Jay Dale Cummins, 52, of Twin Falls, conspired with each other and with at least four others to distribute the drugs.
Members of the group traveled to Mexico, where they obtained methamphetamine and heroin, which was brought back to Idaho and distributed in the Magic Valley area, prosecutors said. In June 2020, Cummins was one of the couriers who traveled to Mexico three times and returned with drugs. After Cummins was terminated from the conspiracy, Ferguson recruited two more couriers, who traveled to Mexico to obtain the drugs.
On July 11, 2020, Dahl, an active participant in the conspiracy, was stopped by police officers while driving his motorcycle. Dahl was arrested because of an outstanding warrant. During his arrest, police found methamphetamine, heroin, a digital scale, packaging material, and $5,200 in drug proceeds.
People are also reading…
On July 14, 2020, Idaho State Police detectives conducted a traffic stop on a rental vehicle as it returned from Mexico to Idaho. Two of the drug couriers, Belinda Jean Leverich, 34, and Erica Lyn Overton, 31, both of Twin Falls, were driving the vehicle. During a search of the vehicle, detectives found over 2.5 kilograms of methamphetamine and over 100 grams of heroin.
Chief U.S. District Judge David C. Nye sentenced Ferguson, Dahl, and Cummins earlier this week.
Ferguson was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison followed by five years of supervised release. Ferguson pleaded guilty on Nov. 9. He has several prior felony drug convictions and was on parole at the time he committed the offense.
Dahl was sentenced to seven years and three months in federal prison followed by five years of supervised release. Dahl pleaded guilty on July 26. Dahl also has prior felony convictions including the crime of delivery of controlled substances and possession of controlled substances with the intent to deliver.
Cummins was sentenced to five years and 10 months in federal prison followed by four years of supervised release. He pleaded guilty to the crime on Dec. 1. Cummins has several prior drug-related convictions and two prior felony burglary convictions.
Leverich pleaded guilty on May 25 and on Jan. 13, Nye sentenced her to 8 years and four months in federal prison followed by five years of supervised release.
Overton pleaded guilty on June 8 and on Sept. 7, Nye sentenced her to three years and one month in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release.
Codefendant Ryan James DeRuiter, 39, of Filer, who faces up to life imprisonment, is scheduled for sentencing on March 16.
U.S. Attorney Rafael M. Gonzalez Jr. of the District of Idaho announced the sentences Friday and commended the cooperative efforts of the Idaho State Police, Twin Falls Police Department, Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office, Jerome County Sheriff’s Office, Idaho Department of Correction - Probation and Parole, and the Twin Falls County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, which led to charges.
PHOTOS: Magic Valley Most Wanted
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
Tanner Scott Rider
Age: 27
Height: 5 feet 11 inches
Weight: 205 pounds
Sex: Male
Hair: Strawberry blond
Eyes: Hazel
Race: White
Wanted for: probation violation on the original two charges of possession of a controlled substance
Bond: none
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
Dalton Daniel Strickland
Age: 27
Height: 5 feet 4 inches
Weight: 130 pounds
Sex: Male
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Brown
Race: White
Wanted for: State lottery ticket fraud
Bond: $100,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
Michael John Adam Jr.
Age: 25
Height: 5 feet 10 inches
Weight: 170 pounds
Sex: Male
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Brown
Race: White
Wanted for: Probation violation on the original charge of felony domestic battery (two counts), attempted strangulation and second degree kidnapping.
Bond: $100,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
Amanda Gindey
AKA Amanda Gidney-Priester
Age: 21
Height: 5 feet 8 inches
Weight: 150 pounds
Sex: Female
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Green
Race: White
Wanted for: Possession of a controlled substance and failure to appear and violation of terms of release on the original charge of possession of a controlled substance
Bond: $170,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
Wayne Russell Hotchkiss III
Age: 39
Height: 5 feet 6 inches
Weight: 140 pounds
Sex: Male
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Green
Race: White
Wanted for: Failure to appear on the original charge of two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon by a convicted felon
Bond: $150,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
Jennifer Annabel Miner
AKA Jennifer Leitch, Jennifer Leech and Jennifer Leach
Age: 27
Height: 5 feet 7 inches
Weight: 140 pounds
Sex: Female
Hair: Red/auburn
Eyes: Hazel
Race: White
Wanted for: Probation violation and failure to appear on the original charge of possession of a controlled substance
Bond: none
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
Joseph Adam Sorenson
AKA Jay Adam Sorenson
Age: 29
Height: 6 feet 2 inches
Weight: 175 pounds
Sex: Male
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Hazel
Race: White
Wanted for: Robbery, second degree kidnapping, battery with intent to commit a serious felony, unlawful possession of a firearm, burglary, and grand theft
Bond: $250,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
Jessie VanWinkle
Age: 26
Height: 5 feet 11 inches
Weight: 135 pounds
Sex: Male
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Brown
Race: White
Wanted for: failure to appear on the original charge of battery on a correctional officer
Bond: none
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
Ashlee Anne McDaniel
Age: 37
Height: 5 feet 7 inches
Weight: 220 pounds
Sex: Female
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Blue
Race: White
Wanted for: Failure to appear on the charges of possession of a controlled substance, contraband in a correctional facility, and two felony parole violations
Bond: none
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
Donald Eugene Peterson
Age: 34
Height: 5 feet 10 inches
Weight: 165 pounds
Sex: Male
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Green
Race: White
Wanted for: Two counts of lewd conduct with a minor under 16, felonies
Bond: $100,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
Donovan Holbrook-Frankie
Age: 24
Height: 6 feet 1 inch
Weight: 180 pounds
Sex: Male
Hair: Blonde
Eyes: Green
Race: White
Wanted for: Lewd conduct with a minor under sixteen, a felony
Bond: $150,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
Jose Arturo Puente
Age: 25
Height: 5 feet 11 inches
Weight: 237 pounds
Sex: Male
Hair: Black
Eyes: Brown
Race: Hispanic
Wanted for: Possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia
Bond: $75,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
Jorge Armando Sosa
A.K.A. George Armando Sosa
Age: 41
Height: 5 feet 5 inches
Weight: 174 pounds
Sex: Male
Hair: Black
Eyes: Brown
Race: Hispanic
Wanted for: sexual abuse of a child under the age of 16, two counts, and lewd conduct with a minor under 16, two counts
Bond: $100,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
Kaisey Lynn Morris
AKA: Kaisey Lynn Knutson
Age: 31
Height: 5 feet 5 inches
Weight: 174 pounds
Sex: Female
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Brown
Race: White
Wanted for: Failure to comply with terms of release on the original charge of possession of a controlled substance (x2), possession of paraphernalia, and, injury to a child (x2).
Bond: $75,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
Cesar Alejandro Salas
Age: 23
Height: 6 feet 2 inches
Weight: 228 pounds
Sex: Male
Hair: Black
Eyes: Brown
Race: Hispanic
Wanted for: Failure to appear on the original charge of three counts aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and attempted strangulation
Bond: none
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
Kenneth James Shaw
Age: 38
Height: 5 feet 11 inches
Weight: 160 pounds
Sex: Male
Hair: Red
Eyes: Blue
Race: White
Wanted for: Violation of terms of release on the original charge of two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
Bond: $30,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
Ty Justin Warfield
Age: 34
Height: 5 feet 11 inches
Weight: 160 pounds
Sex: Male
Hair: Blonde
Eyes: Blue
Race: White
Wanted for: Failure to appear for trial and violation of terms of release on the original charges of eluding an officer and possession of a controlled substance
Bond: $150,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
JACOB MICHAEL PROESCH
Date of birth: Age 40
Height: 5 feet 8 inches
Weight: 220 pounds
Sex: Male
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Blue
Race: White
Wanted for: POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
Bond: $75,000
JESSICA LEE PROESCH
Date of birth: Age 36
Height: 5 feet 6 inches
Weight: 145 pounds
Sex: Female
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Blue
Race: White
Wanted for: POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE X2 (methamphetamine and heroin)
Bond: $75,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
MICHAEL TODD NASURA
Date of birth: March 9, 1994
Height: 5 feet 7 inches
Weight: 175 pounds
Sex: Male
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Green
Race: White
Wanted for: MALICIOUS INJURY TO PROPERTY, and, ARSON
Bond: $200,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
RICK LANE LEMMONS
Date of birth: March 9, 1954
Height: 6 feet 1 inches
Weight: 187 pounds
Sex: Male
Hair: Gray
Eyes: Brown
Race: White
Wanted for: SEXUAL ABUSE OF A CHILD UNDER SIXTEEN YEARS, and DISPENSING TO MINORS
Bond: $75,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
— TIMES-NEWS