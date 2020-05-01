3 Idaho suspects accused of kidnapping, beating and torturing 2 victims for hours

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CALDWELL — Three suspects were arrested on charges connected to first-degree kidnapping after being accused of holding two people against their will, beating them, attempting to suffocate them with a garbage bag, firing weapons at them and using a stun gun on them.

The Canyon County Sheriff’s Office booked Roberto Solorio, 39, Miguel “Gordo” Molina, 29, and Kaila Wheaton, 18, into jail on Tuesday for the alleged kidnapping, according to a copy of their probable cause affidavit.

The alleged victims in the case told a sheriff’s deputy on April 26 that they were also thrown into a hole and shot at, and then burned with the barrel of a hot gun. They told the deputies that there were several people parked outside of their house for days, which was why they did not immediately report the April 21 kidnapping, according to the affidavit.

Solorio is accused of shooting at the victims in the hole and threatening to kill them unless they signed over possessions to make up for the supposed lost money in a car deal. One of the victims had reportedly previously sold Solorio a vehicle. Solorio is also accused of shooting at the victims’ feet and burning them with the gun barrel, according to the affidavit.