2nd Idaho man arrested, charged in connection with Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot

BOISE — Federal authorities have arrested a second Idaho resident in connection with the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Michael Pope, of Sandpoint, was taken into custody without incident by FBI special agents on Friday morning, according to a news release from the FBI.

Pope was arrested on several federal charges, including obstructing or impeding an official proceeding, civil disorder, entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, and disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds.

FBI agents also arrested his brother — Topeka, Kansas, resident William Pope — on the same charges.

Michael Pope was scheduled to make his first appearance in a Boise federal court Friday afternoon via video call.

Pope is now the second Idaho man to be arrested in connection with the Capitol riot. Treasure Valley resident Josiah Colt turned himself in last month after he was seen jumping onto the floor of the U.S. Senate and posting videos on social media that depicted him admitting to being involved. Colt issued a public apology for his actions.