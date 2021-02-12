 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2nd Idaho man arrested, charged in connection with Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot
0 comments
alert top story

2nd Idaho man arrested, charged in connection with Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Photo1

In this image from video, a security video shows Vice President Mike Pence being evacuated as rioters breach the Capitol, as House impeachment manager Del. Stacey Plaskett, D-Virgin Islands, speaks during the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump on Wednesday in the Senate at the U.S. Capitol in Washington.

 SENATE TELEVISION VIA AP

BOISE — Federal authorities have arrested a second Idaho resident in connection with the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Michael Pope, of Sandpoint, was taken into custody without incident by FBI special agents on Friday morning, according to a news release from the FBI.

Pope was arrested on several federal charges, including obstructing or impeding an official proceeding, civil disorder, entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, and disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds.

FBI agents also arrested his brother — Topeka, Kansas, resident William Pope — on the same charges.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Michael Pope was scheduled to make his first appearance in a Boise federal court Friday afternoon via video call.

Pope is now the second Idaho man to be arrested in connection with the Capitol riot. Treasure Valley resident Josiah Colt turned himself in last month after he was seen jumping onto the floor of the U.S. Senate and posting videos on social media that depicted him admitting to being involved. Colt issued a public apology for his actions.

Other Idaho residents were seen in Washington, D.C., that day, but as of Friday they have not been arrested or charged in connection to the storming of the Capitol on the day Congress was certifying the election victory of President Joe Biden.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated once more information is available.

0 comments
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Equity in COVID vaccine distribution

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: What's cooking in Magic Valley jails?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News