 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Twin Falls men arrested on charges of child sexual exploitation
0 comments
breaking top story

2 Twin Falls men arrested on charges of child sexual exploitation

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

TWIN FALLS — Two Twin Falls men were arrested this week on child sexual exploitation charges, Attorney General Lawrence Wasden announced in a statement. Investigators with his Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children Unit arrested the two men.

Morgan S. Sturgeon, 20, was arrested Tuesday, and 73-year-old James D. Morris was arrested Wednesday. Both men were booked into the Twin Falls County Jail and both are accused of possessing sexually exploitative material of children.

MORRIS, JAMES DONALD

Morris
STURGEON, MORGAN SCOTT

Sturgeon

The Twin Falls Police Department, Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office, Rupert Police Department and the Twin Falls County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office assisted the Internet Crimes Against Children Unit.

According to court records, police began investigating tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about Sturgeon in December 2019. Court records say Sturgeon stored several files online, both photos and videos, showing children being sexually abused. The files included a video of a 3- to 4-year-old girl being sexually abused and a photo of a 2- to 4-year-old girl being raped.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

In April, police received a warrant to search Sturgeon's email account. Then, on Monday, police searched Sturgeon's home and he was taken to the Twin Falls Police Department to be interviewed.

"During the interview, Morgan Sturgeon stated he has had sexual conversations with females under the age of 18," court records say. "He stated he had a sexual conversation with a female approximately 13 years of age in which he received nude photographs of her."

Police say he admitted to having photos of the girl on his computer and also found different photos of child pornography on his phone.

Information about Morris's case was not immediately available. He is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Twin Falls County Court.

Anyone with information regarding the exploitation of children is encouraged to contact local police, the attorney general’s ICAC Unit at 208-947-8700, or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.

The attorney general’s Internet Crimes Against Children Unit works with the Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, a coalition of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies, to investigate and prosecute individuals who use the internet to criminally exploit children.

Parents, educators and law enforcement officials can find more information and helpful resources at ICACIdaho.org.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Whitmer plans to further ease virus restrictions

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: What's cooking in Magic Valley jails?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News