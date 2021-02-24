2 Twin Falls men arrested on charges of child sexual exploitation

TWIN FALLS — Two Twin Falls men were arrested this week on child sexual exploitation charges, Attorney General Lawrence Wasden announced in a statement. Investigators with his Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children Unit arrested the two men.

Morgan S. Sturgeon, 20, was arrested Tuesday, and 73-year-old James D. Morris was arrested Wednesday. Both men were booked into the Twin Falls County Jail and both are accused of possessing sexually exploitative material of children.

The Twin Falls Police Department, Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office, Rupert Police Department and the Twin Falls County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office assisted the Internet Crimes Against Children Unit.

According to court records, police began investigating tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about Sturgeon in December 2019. Court records say Sturgeon stored several files online, both photos and videos, showing children being sexually abused. The files included a video of a 3- to 4-year-old girl being sexually abused and a photo of a 2- to 4-year-old girl being raped.

In April, police received a warrant to search Sturgeon's email account. Then, on Monday, police searched Sturgeon's home and he was taken to the Twin Falls Police Department to be interviewed.