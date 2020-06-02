2 Magic Valley teens face terrorism charges after police say they planned riot in Jerome

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.948.6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

JEROME — Two teen boys were arrested Monday after Jerome Police said they posted a call for violent protests on social media.

The 17-year-old from Gooding County and the 16-year-old from Jerome face charges of conspiracy to commit an act of terrorism and attempting to start a riot. The boys' names have not been released.

The post on Snapchat was reported to Jerome Police at about 10:45 a.m. Monday and called for a protest downtown.

"With violence occurring throughout the country over the last several days, the post was taken very seriously and an investigation was launched into the post while also working with other law enforcement partners to prepare for a possible violent event," Jerome Police Chief Dan Hall said in a statement.

The teens were arrested Monday afternoon.

"The members of Jerome Police Department share the sorrow and outrage of our community and our nation over the death of George Floyd while in police custody and we support the right of people to engage in peaceful expression in such matters of deep concern," Hall said. "However, we are also committed to the safety of our community and will continue to be on guard for those who would commit violent acts against our citizens or their property."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 2 Sad 2 Angry 3