2 dead after shooting outside Ada County home

BOISE — Idaho authorities are investigating a shooting that left two dead in Ada County to the south of Boise and east of Kuna.

Deputies with the Ada County Sheriff’s Office were notified Tuesday morning of a shooting that took place outside a home near the intersection of Pleasant Valley and Kuna Mora roads, according to a tweet from the sheriff’s office.

Investigators found a man and woman dead earlier in the morning. The sheriff’s office said it did not believe there was an ongoing threat to public safety.

It was not immediately clear what circumstances led to the shooting, and the two deceased people were not identified by law enforcement. Typically the Ada County Coroner’s Office identifies shooting victims.

