 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 charged in New Year's Day stabbing in Twin Falls
0 comments
breaking top story

2 charged in New Year's Day stabbing in Twin Falls

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Twin Falls Police Car

A Twin Falls Police car.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

TWIN FALLS — Two people have been charged with felony aggravated battery, robbery and burglary after a Twin Falls man said he was beaten, stabbed and robbed early on New Year's Day.

Brittany Ann Lowell, 33, and Jacob Darril Bowen, 40, both of Twin Falls, were arraigned Monday on the three charges each. Lowell is being held on a $100,000 bond while Bowen's bond is set at $250,000.

The victim said he was punched in the face and then beaten by two men when he answered the door of his Twin Falls apartment early Jan. 1. He said the men, one of whom was Bowen, used a hammer to hit in the head, according to court documents.

The man said Lowell was present and told the men to take his wallet.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The man passed out during the attack, he told police. When he woke, his wallet and cellphone were gone and he discovered a stab wound in his back.

Bowen, Lowell and another man were stopped by police and questioned on Friday. They denied going to the victim's apartment and said they had gone to a restaurant and two bars.

Police said they found blood on Bowen's jacket and they said they found a cellphone and wallet in a car that belonged to Bowen's daughter.

The third person questioned by police was released, police said in court documents.

Lowell and Bowen are scheduled to appear in court next for a preliminary hearing on Jan. 15.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: What's cooking in Magic Valley jails?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News