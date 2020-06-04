2 Boiseans arrested at Idaho Capitol on Wednesday night; one allegedly defaced building

BOISE — Two Boise residents were arrested during a Wednesday night protest at the Idaho State Capitol.
Idaho State Police arrested 18-year-old Daisy Shannon Heatherly after she allegedly spray painted “BLM” and other things on the building, according to a news release from ISP. She is being held at the Ada County Jail on one count of malicious injury to property, a felony.
Police also arrested 18-year-old Madison Lee Allen on several misdemeanor charges, including petit theft, marijuana possession, and resisting and obstructing officers.
At around 7 p.m. Wednesday during a peaceful protest — part of the Black Lives Matter rallies that have been going on nationwide since the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died at the hands of white police officers in Minneapolis — Capitol Mall Security were told that someone had used blue spray paint to write on the columns and facade of the Capitol’s south steps.
“Idaho State Police, with the assistance of Boise Police, soon discovered evidence that led to the identification of the suspect,” according to the news release.
Shortly after, police found Heatherly and arrested her without incident. The arrest “did not disrupt the voices of those peacefully protesting,” according to the news release.
Investigators also said they identified two juveniles who were with Heatherly when the spray painting occurred. Charges may be filed against the juveniles, police said, but that had not occurred as of Thursday morning.
Allen’s arrest came after police said he took one of several “specialty flags” out of the hands of a protester at the Capitol.
“The Idaho Capitol building is a symbol of hope and resolve to all Idahoans and a backdrop for dozens of peaceful protests each year,” ISP Capt. Matthew Sly said in the release. “The voices of peaceful protesters cannot be overshadowed by the criminal acts of the very few. Yet those who intentionally do damage to the house owned by all the people of Idaho will be called to account for their actions.”
Heatherly was booked into the Ada County Jail just before midnight Wednesday, and Allen was booked just before 1 a.m. Thursday. Both were still in jail Thursday morning.
Diane Blume, executive assistant to the director for the Idaho Department of Administration, said Capitol staff were notified of the graffiti Wednesday night. She said she learned of the arrests Thursday morning.
She said a damage estimate to the Capitol’s limestone facade was done by the department’s risk managers, who projected that it will exceed $1,000.
Earlier this week, an 18-year-old Garden City resident — Michael Daniel Wallace — was arrested after allegedly firing a gun during a protest at the Capitol. One witness to the shooting told the Statesman that he noticed Wallace earlier in the evening and kept an eye on him because he thought Wallace looked nervous.
“He was pacing and continually putting his finger on the trigger,” the witness said.
Across Idaho and the rest of the United States, thousands have taken to the streets to protest the death of Floyd. Derek Chauvin was fired along with three other officers after the incident, which saw Chauvin pin Floyd to the ground with his knee on his neck for more than 8 minutes.
Chauvin, as well as the three other former officers, have been criminally charged.
