2 Boiseans arrested at Idaho Capitol on Wednesday night; one allegedly defaced building

Allen’s arrest came after police said he took one of several “specialty flags” out of the hands of a protester at the Capitol.

“The Idaho Capitol building is a symbol of hope and resolve to all Idahoans and a backdrop for dozens of peaceful protests each year,” ISP Capt. Matthew Sly said in the release. “The voices of peaceful protesters cannot be overshadowed by the criminal acts of the very few. Yet those who intentionally do damage to the house owned by all the people of Idaho will be called to account for their actions.”

Heatherly was booked into the Ada County Jail just before midnight Wednesday, and Allen was booked just before 1 a.m. Thursday. Both were still in jail Thursday morning.

Diane Blume, executive assistant to the director for the Idaho Department of Administration, said Capitol staff were notified of the graffiti Wednesday night. She said she learned of the arrests Thursday morning.

She said a damage estimate to the Capitol’s limestone facade was done by the department’s risk managers, who projected that it will exceed $1,000.