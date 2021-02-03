2 Boise State students charged with poaching after allegedly dumping duck carcasses

BOISE — Two Boise teenagers have been charged with poaching in connection with dozens of duck carcasses dumped behind a Garden City business last month, the Idaho Department of Fish and Game said Wednesday.

Conservation officer Ben Cadwallader found 19 whole and 15 partially field-dressed ducks — mostly mallards — left behind the Fred Meyer near Chinden Boulevard and Glenwood Street on Jan. 20.

Fish and Game put out a public request for information on Jan. 25, and several calls to the Citizens Against Poaching hotline led conservation officers Brian Flatter and Kurt Stieglitz to a parking garage at Boise State University, where they found a truck matching one seen on Fred Meyer surveillance footage.

Fish and Game said it followed additional leads to find the two suspects — one 17 years old and the other 18 — who later confessed. Fish and Game declined to identify the individuals publicly.

The daily bag limit for ducks in Idaho is seven. Cadwallader said in the Wednesday news release that “poor planning” played into the teens’ overkill.