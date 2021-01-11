2 arrested on Idaho Statehouse grounds on misdemeanor warrants from December protest

In a press release Monday afternoon, ISP said that Jones was arrested “as he stood near a small group of people at a pop-up tent” just outside of the Capitol. Pettinger was arrested inside the building on the ground floor after he and a small group of people entered, according to ISP.

Both Jones and Pettinger were released from jail custody shortly after their arrests, booking records show.

The pop-up tent referenced by ISP was being used by a group calling itself People’s Rights, which was started by Idaho anti-government activist Ammon Bundy.

Members of the group were outside the Capitol building handing out pamphlets near Jefferson Street. Several people were seen inside the Statehouse taking tours of the building, with some holding signs in opposition to Idaho Gov. Brad Little and his coronavirus health-safety measures.

Bundy showed up briefly outside the Statehouse delivering signs to the group, in violation of a state order banning him from the grounds.