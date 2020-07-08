2 arrested after stabbing in Murtaugh
0 comments
breaking top story

2 arrested after stabbing in Murtaugh

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Police Lights

MURTAUGH — Three men were sent to hospitals and two men were arrested after a stabbing Sunday in Murtaugh, the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday.

Sheriff's deputies were sent to a Murtaugh home at 1:24 a.m. Sunday, sheriff's office spokesman Lori Stewart said in a statement.

There were three adult men on scene with wounds; one was flown to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls, and the other two were taken to St. Luke’s Magic Valley.

Jose Alfredo Chulin-Mendez, 33, of Murtaugh, and Fredy A. Perez-Ruiz, 20, of Murtaugh, have each been charged with two counts of aggravated battery.

0 comments
2
1
0
0
2

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: What's cooking in Magic Valley jails?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News