19-year-old Boise man found dead in park connected to Twin Falls shooting, police say

An investigation into the death of a 19-year-old Boise man, whose body was found at Shoshone Park, found that the man is connected to a Twin Falls shooting, police said.

Darrius Smith was found dead in a vehicle on April 8 after Boise police responded to West Canal Street and South Shoshone Street at around 5 p.m. Before his death, Smith was involved in a shooting at Harmon Park on April 6 in Twin Falls, according to a news release from the Twin Falls Police Department.

It is not clear how Smith was involved in the shooting. Twin Falls police spokesperson Lt. Craig Stotts declined to comment further on Smith’s cause of death. The Boise Police Department also declined to comment further on the investigation and referred the Idaho Statesman to Twin Falls police.

At 9:18 p.m. on April 6, the Twin Falls Police Department responded to a shooting at 1600 Harmon Park Ave. that left a 17-year-old male injured. Lt. Justin Diamond previously told the Statesman the teen was in stable condition and recovering.

The 17-year-old has not been identified, and likely won’t be as he is a minor.

Twin Falls police in the news release said investigators learned that the shooting occurred between multiple subjects.

Smith’s family said they were “shocked” and “devastated” to hear of his death, according to a GoFundMe page that has raised over $6,000 to help cover funeral expenses.

“Thank you for all the love and prayers; Darrius loved his family and friends,” the page said.

The Twin Falls Police Department is working with Boise police and the Twin Falls County Prosecutor’s Office on the investigation.

Officials are asking anyone with information regarding the shooting to contact the Twin Falls police at (208) 736-0193.

