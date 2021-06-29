1 missing prison inmate found, 1 still on the loose

HAGERMAN — One of two Idaho South Idaho Correctional Institution residents who walked away from a job site was taken back into custody, but the other remains missing after being spotted near Hagerman, authorities said.

Samuel Juarez Jr. and Dravyn Russell Isenhower left their job site in Marsing without permission at about 8:30 a.m. Thursday in a 1999 black Pontiac Sunfire. Their clothing was later found on Lowell Road near Idaho Highway 55.

Juarez, 20, who was convicted of grand theft by possession in Minidoka County and attempting to elude a peace officer and receiving/transferring stolen vehicles in Twin Falls County, surrendered to police Saturday and is being held at the Cassia County Jail, the Department of Correction said in a Tuesday statement.

Isenhower was last seen at the Hagerman Fish Hatchery at 9 a.m. Friday. He may still be driving the Pontiac Sunfire. Anyone who sees him or has information about his location should call 911.

He is 25 years old, is white with brown hair, blue eyes and a fair complexion. He is 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs 140 pounds.