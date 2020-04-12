1 dead, 1 in custody after Twin Falls shooting

TWIN FALLS — A suspect is in custody after police found a man who had been shot dead early Saturday morning in an apartment building in town, police say.
Twin Falls Police arrived at the scene of an altercation at about 2:30 a.m. at Fawnbrook Apartments near Fillmore Street and Pole Line Road in Twin Falls, Lt. Terry Thueson said.
“They found an adult male deceased of a gunshot wound,” Thueson told the Times-News.
Police then tracked a suspect to a home at the west corner of Second Avenue and Nevada Street East.
“Because a weapon was involved, we deployed a SWAT team and secured the residence,” he said. The suspect surrendered peacefully.
“We are still in the middle of processing evidence at the scene,” Thueson said.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.